Hats off to the world’s greatest cultural festival - Steve Cardownie

It should come as no surprise to many that, having filled the role of Edinburgh City Council’s festival and events champion for many years, I should devote a few column inches to the current cultural extravaganza in the city.

Visitors from Canada, Croatia, Germany, USA and England I have met so far have discussed the festivals, the Tattoo, the architecture and the warm welcome they have received since coming to the city, and I have no doubt that their views will be repeated by countless more as Edinburgh’s population doubles in size this month.

That so many people want to visit our city’s festivals should invoke a sense of pride rather than dismay and they should unquestionably be developed and nourished lest they be lost to some other cities that envy Edinburgh’s much deserved, and hard fought for, international reputation.

The pages of this newspaper have already featured articles highlighting the huge boost to the economy and the number of jobs that are created in the city by the festivals and events that we host, so I will not repeat them here.

Rather, I would like to pay tribute to the promoters and performers who contribute to Edinburgh’s reputation as the host of the greatest cultural festival in the world.

With more than 3663 shows across more than 262 venues and with a total of 52,000 performances featuring performers from more than 58 countries, the Festival Fringe is back to full strength after the misfortunes of the last few years and with 849 shows from Scotland (608 of them coming from Edinburgh) it provides ample evidence that the Fringe extends a platform for local performers too.

Everyone and their granny knows that money is tight right now so the 456 free shows and the 686 that use the “pay what you want or can” model is more than welcome, and, of course, a walk up (or down) the High Street or The Mound, allows you to immerse yourself in the artistic hustle and bustle that abounds there – without costing a penny.

And for those that can afford to pay to see a show, the average ticket price of less than £13 should not break the bank.

That the city will feature in media outlets throughout the world is not in doubt, with over 700 reviewers, editors, journalists and broadcasters from 22 countries receiving accreditation from the Fringe media office, ensuring that Edinburgh will, once again, command worldwide recognition.

I have already mentioned the other festivals and events that are currently taking place in a previous column, so I will confine myself to just tipping my metaphorical hat to the Royal Military Tattoo, Edinburgh International Festival, Edinburgh Arts Festival, Edinburgh International Book Festival and The Edinburgh International Film Festival, all of which make an immense, invaluable contribution to the cultural fabric of the city – as well as the others I have failed to mention.

I was privileged to fill the role of festival and events champion which meant that I served on several boards of directors of arts (and sports) organisations that operate in the city.

This gave me the opportunity to witness the dedication and professionalism of all who work in these sectors and without whom this city would be a much sadder place.

They deserve our gratitude.