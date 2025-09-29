How to win fight against poverty in our city - Jane Meagher

Campaigners from the Poverty Alliance gather on Calton Hill for the launch of the Scotland Demands Better march, which will take place on October 25. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

It is deeply shocking that in 2025 around 80,000 Edinburgh residents are still struggling to make ends meet, with one in five children living in relative poverty.

This is in stark contrast to recent figures showing that GDP per person in the city had surpassed that of London. The inequality is heartbreaking and too many people across the city are still struggling with rising costs and insecure wages and are forced to go without basic essentials as a result.

The council has set a goal to tackle this by 2030 and if we’re to get close to achieving our aims, we need to think differently about how we work.

Last month, councillors agreed a new approach focused on prevention, early intervention and mitigation. To put it simply, this is a commitment to act now to stop people experiencing poverty in the first place.

Our immediate focus is to work with the Edinburgh Partnership to put support into the heart of our communities where people need it most.

As part of this, new Neighbourhood Prevention Partnerships will roll out across Pilton, Liberton, Wester Hailes, Restalrig/Craigentinny and Craigmillar, where staff from a range of organisations will support people to avoid problems becoming a crisis. This new approach will bring key services under one roof and make support easier to access.

There are lots of other ways we can make people’s lives better, providing good education or careers advice or encouraging vaccinations and regular health check- ups. Keeping our communities safe, clean and cared for can also help people to stay well while saving us time, money and other resources in the future.

If we get this right, it really can be a win-win in our fight against poverty in Edinburgh.

With this in mind, I want to draw your attention to Challenge Poverty Week running from 6-12 October which has become a vital annual campaign to raise awareness and push for solutions to poverty.

Challenge Poverty Week has been running since 2013 and provides an opportunity to highlight the injustice of poverty and for people who are keen to do more to find like-minded people and organisations to work with.

This year, I will attend the End Poverty Edinburgh event on 8 October to support the great work being done to combat the causes of poverty and to hear directly from many of the people leading on this work.

Ending poverty in the city is one of the core objectives of the council and the guiding principle of this administration. As council leader, I am eager to work across political divides and with any organisations that are willing to work together to achieve our shared ambitions.

Finally, I’d like to highlight the Scotland Demands Better campaign which will hold a rally in Edinburgh on Saturday 25 October.

This rally will have three core demands: better jobs, investment and social security. I’m really proud that Edinburgh will host this march, showing our city as a place of solidarity and inclusion.

​Leader of Edinburgh City Council​