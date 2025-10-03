Fake Labubu dolls seized at the UK border this year, most of them failing critical safety tests, authorities have warned

While much of the work of a local councillor is based in their ward or the City Chambers there are some roles that give you a wider perspective. One of the tasks I have is as a member of the Trading Standards Scotland (TSS) governance board.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My job is to help oversee the finances and the strategy of TSS but I also get to see the invaluable work it does with our councils and others to keep people safe from scams, dodgy products and illegal money lending.

One recent TSS campaign sought to make people aware of the problems of spray foam insulation in roofs and the exorbitant costs that scammers were charging to install it. Later these same “companies” were doing the rounds charging people to remove the foam once it was found to invalidate insurance and cause potential problems for roofing timbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the weather gets colder there are some scams to look out for. Many of us will be thinking of a short break somewhere warmer but take care. When booking a holiday make sure you use a reputable company that is part of a recognised trade association or travel protection agency such as ABTA, ATOL or ABTOT or that they have been recognised by a national tourism organisation such as Visit Scotland. Likewise, use a credit card to pay as this gives you extra consumer protection. And avoid clicking on links on social media regardless of how tempting they look.

Several other scams were highlighted by TSS this week. Scotland has seen a rash of fake Labubu dolls which could be seriously hazardous – especially to children. There are lots of scams around prize draws and surveys supposedly from big retailers. And cold callers are offering “thermal paint” roof coating at exorbitant cost.

If you are concerned about scams and want to know how to spot them TSS provides a weekly email bulletin and have a lot more information on their website, www.tsscot.co.uk, including information about spam email and text scams. New scams can be reported to Advice Direct Scotland by calling 0808 164 6000 or at www.consumeradvice.scot.

We are all suffering the continuing costs of living as our two governments pile yet more tax on us and food prices keep rising. But please avoid the dodgy deals. If it seems too good to be true it very probably is.

Iain Whyte is Conservative group leader on Edinburgh City Council