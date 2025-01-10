If you go down in the woods today, you're sure of a big surprise - Susan Morrison

A pair of lynx have been recaptured in the Highlands after a suspected illegal release

Glad to see that those two lynxs were found by the Cairngorm mountain rescue team and the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland.

By the looks of things they weren't ‘released’ so much as ‘dumped’. The Killiehuntly Two appear pretty tame, so the idea that they could look after themselves in the wild was pretty nuts. These moggies are probably not used to finding their own scran.

Also, top tip, if you are going to set wildlife free, best not to do it at layby. Even in the Highlands people will notice two biggish cats lurking in the undergrowth.

There are moves to bring these lovely cats back to the Highlands. Re-wilding’s been successful for some animals. Apparently Britain is awash with beavers beavering away having little beavers, so that’s nice.

Birds have come back. Look at the capercaillie. Actually, you can’t. Despite being a great heifer of a bird, it's quite hard to spot. Just as well, it looks like it might be tasty, which could be why the Victorians reintroduced it. Nothing Lord Crumbly and his gun-toting chums liked better than potting a few shots at a game bird or two.

People have talked of reintroducing wolves and even bears. Of course, there are dangers to bringing back the big beasts. Not surprisingly, farmers aren’t particularly keen on this idea. To a wolf pack a flock of sheep is an all-you-can-eat buffet. Bears might acquire a taste for mutton.

There’s the ever present fear of a tourist becoming dinner. It’s possible. After all, if people are dumb enough to start strolling up Ben Nevis in November wearing slingbacks and teeshirts, then they just might be mad enough to go on a bear hunt. It’s always tourists in this scenario, I note. It's as if we’re willing to take the hit of a few locals, but God forbid it should be a visitor. Too embarrassing for Visit Scotland.

Well, it doesn’t look like our lynxs will be roaming in the gloaming any time soon.They probably just want a tickle behind those spectacular ears and a nice bit of chicken after their adventure in the woods.