Immigration isn’t a problem, it’s a gift to be celebrated

Industries like the care sector have floundered with the diminishing stream of talent joining from abroad, says Lorna Slater

Last week Keir Starmer gave yet another speech that pandered to anti-immigration sentiment. In doing so, he not only played into the divisive rhetoric of Reform and the Conservatives, but he also ignored the reality of modern Scotland; a nation that depends on migration, thrives because of it and above all, welcomes it.

In my experience, Scotland’s story is one of openness and inclusion. For centuries, people have arrived on these shores seeking opportunity, safety and a place to call home. I experienced this welcome first hand.

Twenty-five years ago, I arrived from Canada on a one-way ticket. I was welcomed with warmth, friendship and opportunity. The idea of being a “New Scot” – someone who chose Scotland and was embraced in return – filled me with pride. It still does.

I will never forget the sense of belonging I felt when I realised that being Scottish wasn’t about where you were born, but about being part of a shared community, committed to fairness, justice and compassion. That is the Scotland I love and that is the Scotland we must protect.

It is deeply disappointing then, to see the Labour leader move even further away from those values. Instead of challenging the scapegoating of migrants, he has chosen to echo it. Instead of offering hope, he fans the flames of division. This is not leadership – it is capitulation and cowardice.

The truth is, immigration is not a problem to be solved. It is a gift to be celebrated. Our NHS is sustained by migrant workers. Our universities thrive thanks to international students. Our economy; especially in rural communities, relies on people who come here to live, work and raise families.

Brexit has been an unmitigated disaster, not only in economic terms, but in preventing skilled individuals coming to Scotland and joining our workforce. Industries like hospitality, construction and the care sector have floundered with the diminishing stream of talent joining from abroad.

Migration enriches our culture, our cuisine, our ideas and our very identity as an outward-looking nation. At a time when Scotland’s population is ageing and our workforce needs to grow, the last thing we should do is close the door to new talent. We need a migration system that works for Scotland, not one dictated by Westminster politicians chasing votes in the Home Counties of England.

The Scottish Greens will always stand up for the rights of migrants and refugees. We know that Scotland’s future depends on peace, prosperity and community. Because when we welcome New Scots, we don’t just change their lives, they change ours. For the better.

Lorna Slater is an MSP for Lothian Region and co-leader of the Scottish Green party