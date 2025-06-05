Just helping funny people create magic is such a privilege

Gordon (Kieran Hodgson) enrages Cathy (Doon Mackichan) with his impression on her in Two Doors Down

Things are ramping up for the Fringe with meetings, calls and various encounters with artists filling my diary this month.

I was delighted to be on a call this week with the incredible talents involved in Smack the Pony. As part of our 40th year at the Fringe celebrations Fiona Allen, Doon Mackichan and Sally Phillips get “Back in the Saddle” and are joined by broadcaster Kirsty Wark to take a deep dive into the Emmy award winning show.

This week’s meeting with Sally, Doon, Fiona and Kirsty will go over the structure and plans for what will be an intimate insight into all things sketch comedy in the 90s and early noughties.

Doon will also be doing an “in conversation” with her Two Doors Down co-star Kieran Hodgeson as part of our 40th celebrations. Doon Mackichan won the BAFTA Scotland Award for Actress: Television in November last year for her returning role as Cathy in the show. It’s so exciting to be part of the creative process for both of these live shows with such talented performers.

It’s a process that never gets old over the 40 years that I’ve been running the Gilded Balloon and producing individual shows as part of our programme. Facilitating funny people to get together to create magic is such a privilege.

Also, coming out of the Gilded Balloon archives this year is a show Women in Comedy, that I started in the 90s to help women, who were fairly rare in the comedy world, have a platform. I’ve been booking the acts for this show, which will feature the very best women and marginalised gender comedians from across the Fringe, this week and it’s so exciting to see so much talent these days compared to three decades ago.

The huge number and different styles of comedy on offer now is so exciting to see and I continue to enjoy designing diverse comedy line-ups as part of our Women in Comedy shows this Fringe as well as our other comedy line-up shows.