Labour abandons social conscience as care sector faces devastating cuts

Groups across the city which keep people well, connected and resilient now face an existential challenge, says Angus Robertson (Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Images)

Thanks to the Labour-led Edinburgh City Council, the city’s health and social care sector faces devastating cuts that will harm the poorest and most vulnerable. It is an utter disgrace.

The Edinburgh Integration Joint Board (IJB) is implementing a savings programme of about £29 million, despite widespread warnings from charities, campaigners and frontline workers. These cuts threaten services that prevent crisis, reduce hospital admissions and sustain dignity for people in need. The decisions are reckless and will cause lasting damage.

The IJB is the statutory partnership of the city council and NHS Lothian. It sets the strategic plan for delegated health and social care functions and manages a budget of around £900m. Its work determines whether services are available in communities or whether people are pushed into more costly emergency care. Slashing funding at this scale removes lifelines for those who rely on early help and community-based support.

Labour hold just 13 of 63 council seats in Edinburgh, yet has created a coalition of cuts by relying on Conservative and Liberal Democrat votes. One of its councillors has resigned during a budget meeting in protest at this approach. Edinburgh citizens will be ashamed that their leaders have chosen this route, particularly given the scale of the harm to the least well-off.

In recent weeks I have met organisations that showed in stark terms what is at stake. At the Redhall Walled Garden, the Thrive Collective outlined how preventative mental health projects risk being wiped out. Health All Round warned of the pressure on neighbourhood support services. Big Hearts at Tynecastle explained the threat to work that reduces isolation, supports kinship carers and welcomes new Scots.

Advocacy groups such as CAPS described how the removal of Thrive projects will silence voices of lived experience. VOCAL and Unpaid Carers outlined how cuts would heap even greater pressure on those caring for loved ones. These groups and others across the city keep people well, connected and resilient. Now they face existential challenge.

Even Labour voices are alarmed. Lothian Labour MSP Foysol Choudhury has urged the IJB to pause the £29m cuts and work with providers to find another way forward. The Ripple Project is preparing legal action against the board, reflecting the scale of fear among Edinburgh’s communities. Charities, staff and service users are united in their concern that services will collapse.

Take a step back and it is clear to all that this is not just a local issue. Labour nationally is setting the tone. Keir Starmer has driven his party sharply to the right, locking in spending rules that entrench austerity. When Labour governs, whether in Edinburgh or at Westminster, it is increasingly unrecognisable from the principled party of the past. Former Labour leaders Gordon Brown and Neil Kinnock have also criticised Labour’s austerity on steroids. Edinburgh shows the reality of that agenda in action, and it is shameful.

Edinburgh deserves better. The people of this city need leaders who will protect vital health and social care services, not dismantle them. Labour has abandoned its social conscience and thrown the most vulnerable under the bus. Looking ahead to next year’s Holyrood elections, we need not wonder what a Labour Scottish Government would look like. All evidence shows the Scottish Labour leadership would simply fall into line and subject Scots to Keir Starmer’s failing agenda.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary