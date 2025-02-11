Launching Scotland towards a bright future in space exploration

Scotland is poised to capture a £4bn share of the global space economy, with strong capabilities in satellite manufacturing, launch services, and data analysis (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

Scotland is not regularly compared to Florida – yet when it comes to the space sector, hopes are growing Scotland can gain the same international reputation as Cape Canaveral and become a European hub for rocket launches.

Indeed, the SaxaVord Spaceport in Shetland is preparing for its first-ever orbital rocket launch this summer.

This highly anticipated event will see a commercial spacecraft lift off, marking a new chapter in Scotland’s growing space ambitions. With the aim to establish Scotland as a leader in the European space launch industry, this milestone places us at the forefront of commercial spaceflight.

Scotland is home to a thriving space sector, boasting the highest number of satellite manufacturers in Europe. The country is responsible for producing more small satellites than anywhere else outside of California, supporting a global industry that is expected to be worth £490 billion by 2030. The sector has seen a 65 per cent rise in income and a 25 per cent increase in companies within a year, reflecting rapid growth and investment.

Scotland is poised to capture a £4bn share of the global space economy, with strong capabilities in satellite manufacturing, launch services, and data analysis. Indeed, Scottish technology has helped solve challenges across the world, including tracking elephant migration, classifying more than 240bn trees, and monitoring biodiversity loss and gas levels.

Beyond spaceflight, Scotland is also leading the way in sustainable space technology. The sector is developing environmentally friendly fuels that reduce carbon emissions by 90 per cent, and Scotland’s spaceports are committed to minimizing their environmental impact. The Sutherland Spaceport, for example, is set to become the world’s first carbon-neutral space launch facility.

The Scottish Government has pledged to support this growing industry with initiatives that drive innovation, investment and job creation. The aim is to secure Scotland’s position as Europe’s leading hub for satellite launches while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability.

One of the key figures shaping Scotland’s space ambitions is Daniel Smith, founder of AstroAgency and Scotland’s first Space Envoy and, I’m delighted to say, a constituent of Edinburgh Central.

Daniel is a serial space entrepreneur who has played a founding role in five space companies since 2017, including the global space communications firm AstroAgency which supports 70 private and public space organisations, a spaceport design company enabling spaceflight from emerging space nations and a European launch vehicle firm based in Scotland.

Daniel was appointed Space Envoy by the Scottish Government in 2024 and will be a key representative of Scotland and our role in the Space sector.

Speaking about Scotland’s growing influence, he said: “Scotland is uniquely placed to lead the way in sustainable space technology and launch services. The level of innovation, collaboration, and ambition here is second to none. It’s an incredibly exciting time for our space industry.”

With experts like Smith driving the sector forward and major developments like the SaxaVord launch, Scotland’s future in space has never looked brighter.

Scotland’s space industry is proving to be one of the nation’s most dynamic and fast-growing sectors. From pioneering satellite technology to launching rockets from the Shetland Islands, the country is carving out a name for itself as a major player in the global space economy. As this exciting new era unfolds, Scotland stands ready to shape the future of space exploration and technology – both at home and on a global scale.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary