Let’s blaze a trail to regenerate Craigmillar and its environment - Donald Anderson

Little France Park

One of my favourite books is Craigmillar and its Environs, which was written by Tom Speedy way back in the 1890s. Tom was a naturalist who lived in Liberton and his book details the history of the area around Craigmillar, which was at the time mostly country estate, and covers Duddingston to greater Liberton.

The book details an array of wildlife from otters, badgers, lizards through to kingfishers and herons.

Though much has changed throughout the years, most of the green space has been retained and improved in recent years.

It’s one of best stretches of green space anywhere in Scotland, and runs from Arthur’s Seat through Duddingston, Peffermill, the Edinburgh Bioquarter, Craigmillar Castle Park and through to Little France Park.

The area is crossed by the Burdiehouse Burn, known to Craigmillar residents as the Niddrie Burn. It’s both a wildlife corridor and a pleasure to explore while walking or on a bike.

Edinburgh and Lothians Greenspace Trust has now produced a blueprint to create a pathway that would run the length of the burn from the Pentlands to Portobello. It’s a huge opportunity to create something on a similar scale to the Water of Leith Walkway described above. In the process it can help enhance the excellent regeneration work done in areas like Craigmillar, Burdiehouse and Gilmerton.

The plan has recently been adopted in the 2030 City Plan. Craigmillar and it’s environs are a huge asset to the city. With modest investment they can be even better still.

Donald Anderson is a director at Playfair Scotland and former leader of Edinburgh City Council