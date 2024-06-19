Make dementia a public health priority - Foysol Choudhury

Foysol Choudhury with representatives from Alzheimer Scotland

Shockingly, an estimated 90,000 people in Scotland suffer from dementia. The memory loss and confusion, in addition to symptoms like difficulty coping with new situations or carrying out daily tasks, can have a huge effect on sufferers and their families.

With the extent of the disease in Scotland, and projections this is likely to expand more, it’s more important than ever that we now develop effective care solutions, diagnostic pathways and research into preventative care.

This is especially important as projected estimates suggest that over the next two decades, there could be a 50 per cent increase in the number of people aged over 65 with dementia. It has even been suggested that one in three people born today could develop dementia in their lifetime. That’s why we must act now to develop an effective plan to create a dementia friendly Scotland.

Alzheimer Scotland has been investing in research projects to better understand the causes, progression and potential treatments for dementia. Researchers are working tirelessly to advance knowledge and innovative treatments for dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer Scotland has also been actively working to address the challenges posed by dementia and Alzheimer’s, calling for dementia to be a public health priority. They also work to increase awareness of how to keep your brain healthy, enhance diagnostic services and provide better support for patients and their caregivers such as through their helpline.

However they, and other charitable organisations, should not have to carry the burden of doing this alone. Charities and organisations need support from the Scottish Government so that they can continue their vital work. Most importantly, we must recognise dementia as a public health priority now, so that if the projected rise in dementia sadly does happen, we have already laid the groundwork for improved diagnostic and care pathways and do not pile more pressure on charities like Alzheimer Scotland.

We need to focus on creating dementia-friendly communities to ensure individuals living with these conditions can participate fully in society. Various organisations raise awareness and provide support for people, whilst helping others understand the challenges faced by those who have dementia and their families.

However, there are still challenges to overcome. The prevalence of dementia is expected to increase as the population ages, placing a greater demand on healthcare services and resources. It is crucial for Scotland to continue investing in research, education, support services and charities who provide help to those in need.

We need to help charities and organisations like Alzheimer Scotland to effectively address the impact of these conditions on individuals, families and society as a whole. With some estimates that approximately a third of people with dementia in Scotland could be in residential care, and that those residents could make up approximately 65 per cent of the overall care home population, it is important to ensure that we build dementia-friendly approaches into our care homes and ensure that care is sufficiently staffed and delivered for dementia sufferers.

Overall, Scotland is making strides in the fight against dementia and Alzheimer’s but there’s still much work to be done. By raising awareness, promoting research and fostering dementia friendly communities, Scotland can take important steps to improve the lives of those affected.