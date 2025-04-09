Making inroads in fight against organised crime - David Robertson

Chief Superintendent David Robertson, Divisional Commander, City of Edinburgh

This column comes at an opportune time for me to provide an update to our communities following the recent incidents involving individuals associated with organised crime targeting one another within the city.

The reckless actions of those involved have caused fear and alarm to Edinburgh’s residents and put innocent members of the public at risk of serious harm. These actions will not be tolerated and we’ll utilise all resources at our disposal to bring everyone responsible to justice.

In addition to uniformed officers and detectives from the Capital, we have been able to call upon specialist resources from across Police Scotland to support our response.

As a result, four people have been arrested during enforcement activity on 2 April.

To date, officers have checked around 1600 vehicles and recovered seven, which had been stolen. Around 2400 hours of CCTV footage is being examined and officers on patrol have delivered 500 leaflets to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Edinburgh is not, nor will it ever be, a safe haven for criminals to operate within. Anyone who puts the safety and wellbeing of our communities at risk will be pursued using all of Police Scotland’s resources.

Meanwhile, one of the city’s biggest policing priorities is tackling housebreaking.

We know that this is an issue that affects numerous parts of Edinburgh. I am pleased to report that we are currently seeing a positive reduction in such offences and each day, the division’s dedicated Housebreaking Unit carry out proactive work to not only arrest housebreakers, but to ensure that the public are equipped with all the relevant information they need to safeguard their homes, outbuildings, and businesses.

Anyone looking for information about how to help stop crimes of this nature occurring on their premises can visit our website at www.scotland.police.uk.

While housebreaking is reducing, it would be remiss of me not to acknowledge the continued rise in retail crime. This is not an Edinburgh-specific issue, but being felt across the country. To aid in Police Scotland’s efforts to address this crime trend, the Scottish Government has provided an additional £3 million of funding, which has been used to form a Retail Crime Taskforce.

This unit will work with key partners to pursue those responsible and ensure stores can help prevent crime, report offences more easily to police and explore ways to divert at-risk young people and recidivist shoplifters.

Already in Edinburgh, the Taskforce has arrested and charged two women with over 25 offences. I look forward to seeing more success from the Taskforce over the coming year.

