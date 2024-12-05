Mhairi Black offers unfiltered view of modern politics

In Politics Isn’t For Me Mhairi Black opens up about her time spent in Parliament

After a sell-out run at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the incredible Mhairi Black is set to bring her hit show, Politics Isn’t For Me, to stages across Scotland in the Spring of 2025.

The former MP turned performer was an absolute revelation in August at the Gilded Balloon, where I had the pleasure of working with her on what was such an enjoyable and rewarding collaboration. There was a film crew following her, during that time, making a documentary film about Mhairi leaving politics behind. The documentary will be on BBC Scotland in the Spring.

For those who missed her at the festival, this is your chance to see Mhairi’s brilliantly honest, darkly humorous take on life in Westminster.

In 2015 she became the youngest person ever elected to the House of Commons at the age of 20 and went on to make waves both in the SNP and on the wider political scene. In Politics Isn’t For Me, Mhairi opens up about her time spent in parliament, offering a refreshing and unfiltered view of the absurdities of modern politics.

From grappling with Westminster’s archaic rules to a hysterical trolling story involving a family member, she pulls no punches and delivers a show packed with big laughs and honest facts.

Mhairi’s transition from politics to comedy has only just begun and it’s fantastic to see her smashing it. Her solo debut at the Gilded Balloon was a standout highlight of the Fringe, being nominated for numerous awards and completely selling out her run.

I’ve no doubt her Spring Tour will be just as triumphant. As someone who has witnessed her comedic potential first-hand, there’s an opportunity to ask Mhairi questions as she will be incorporating a Q and A session with the audience at every show. I’m thrilled to see her taking this show to new audiences across Scotland, from Edinburgh to Glasgow, Inverness to Aberdeen, and lots of places in between.

Whether or not your political views align with Mhairi’s, this really is a show that should be seen by everyone. It is in equal parts eye-opening, hilarious and informative. Catch Mhairi on tour – you won’t regret it!

Tickets went on sale on Friday and are available to purchase by visiting gildedballoon.co.uk/mhairiblack