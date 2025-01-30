New Fringe venue is game-changer for Gilded Balloon

Gilded Balloon's Patter House during the 2024 Fringe

When the news broke that Teviot, our main Fringe venue since 2001, would remain closed until 2026 due to delays in the refurbishment, the Gilded Balloon team and I were gutted.

We will still operate Patter House in Chambers Street and the National Museum of Scotland auditorium, but we needed another space in addition to what we provided in 2024. Fast forward a few months and I am thrilled to say we’ll be back to a full scale Fringe this year, thanks to the The University of Edinburgh introducing us to a gem of a new venue.

This week, the Gilded Balloon announced an exciting new venue hub for 2025. For the first time ever, we’ll be taking over Appleton Tower, a university building on Crichton Street, just a stone’s throw from George Square and Bristo Square.

After a year away from Teviot, we’re absolutely buzzing to bring some Gilded magic back to this area which was dearly missed at last year’s festival.

Appleton Tower will feature a total of seven performance spaces, ranging from intimate 40-seat rooms to larger venues seating up to 300, plus a vibrant bar and event space for all those pre and post-show drinks and celebrations.

As with all Fringe venues, July means transforming empty rooms, offices, and studios into buzzing performance spaces and bars. Appleton Tower will be no different. While the building itself may not have the most glamorous reputation, It’s been said it’s an ugly building. We totally disagree and our team will work their magic, turning it into a glittering, pink hub of creativity and excitement come August.

We’re incredibly grateful to both the the university and Edinburgh University Students' Association (EUSA), who will be our partners. We partner with EUSA who operate the bars and run Teviot as the university’s student union. It’s only appropriate that we partner with them in Appleton Tower.

The programming process for all our venues is now in full swing. I can’t wait to share some of the exciting shows we have lined up for our 40th Anniversary. It’s going to be a game-changer for the Gilded Balloon and the Fringe as a whole, and we can’t wait to welcome you all to our new hub at the heart of the Edinburgh Fringe festivities.