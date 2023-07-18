New kids on the tennis block are an inspiration - Angus Robertson

But now, that streak on the famous pineapple-topped cup has been broken by Carlos Alcaraz, who deposed Djokovic in a five-set marathon. More impressively, Alcaraz was only two months old when the jousting between those previous champions began.

The 20-year-old Spaniard now takes the number one spot on the men’s ranking list and has marked the beginning of a new generation of tennis players’ dominance of the top spots.

The match was watched by a raft of celebrities from music, film and beyond. Alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was Spain’s King Felipe VI.

Having won the match on the other occasion King Felipe had watched him play, Alcaraz joked that he should keep coming to watch his matches to continue the good fortune.

Alcaraz is not the only new kid on the block.

The new Ladies singles champion, 24-year-old Marketa Vondrousova, achieved an equally impressive result. Having been out of the game for six months —she attended Wimbledon last year as a spectator—Vondrousova became the first unseeded player to win the championship.