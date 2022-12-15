The funeral of five-year-old Stella-Lily McCorkindale takes place in Belfast. Stella-Lily died following a severe case of the bacterial infection Strep A (Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Between September 12 and December 4, there were 6,601 cases of scarlet fever, which can be caused by Strep A, south of the Border, compared to only 2,538 at this time during the last spike in 2017-2018. In November in Scotland, there were more than 1,500 laboratory reports of Strep A which is also much higher than in previous years at this time.

This has caused parents to become increasingly worried about whether their child is simply suffering from a winter cold or a life-threatening infection. The NHS is still recovering from the increased demand as a result of Covid over the last two years and now they are facing pressure from this new upsurge of infections.

According to the NHS, common signs of a Strep A infection include flu-like symptoms, a sore throat, a rash that feels rough, scabs and sores, pain and swelling, severe muscle aches, nausea and vomiting. It is important to note that on darker skin the rash could be harder to detect visually but would still have a sandpaper-like feel. Treatment for Strep A consists of a round of antibiotics and when administered early this reduces the severity of the infection.

Although ministers have reassured the public that there will be enough antibiotics to treat those in need, the UK Government recently banned the export of drugs to treat Strep A infections because of fears of shortages. The list of banned antibiotics includes amoxicicillin, cefalexin, phenoxymethlpenicillin, and azithromycin oral suspension. Some pharmacies have run out of stock and the price wholesalers are charging for the drug has surged five-fold.

Access to adequate treatment remains an area of concern as those who live in more deprived areas and rural areas are less likely to have access to the necessary medications. Ethnic minorities and low-income families are disproportionately impacted by long A&E wait times which can increase their risk of not having access to treatment.

The latest reports show that Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary recorded one of the worst accident-and-emergency waiting times in Scotland and nearly two-thirds of patients waited over four hours for treatment in the last week of November. Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital only managed to see 36.8 per cent of people within four hours. The target is for 95 per cent of patients being seen within that time but Scotland averages 61.9 per cent.

Wait times can have detrimental effects on patients seeking care and early detection of Strep A is key to patient survival. NHS staff remain overwhelmed and underpaid. The recent threat of strikes resulted in an increased pay-rise offer, averaging 7.5 per cent but with 11.24 per cent for lowest-paid staff.

There are lots of cold viruses that circulate during the winter months with similar symptoms to Strep A so everyone needs to remain vigilant. The cost-of-living crisis has put a strain on every household across Scotland, with many families struggling, and this current outbreak is adding fuel to the fire.