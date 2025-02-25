NHS investment is delivering results

Between April 2024 and January 2025 alone, NHS Scotland delivered 56,500 diagnostic procedures, nearly 9200 surgeries, and over 9800 outpatient appointments, significantly improving access to treatment, says Angus Robertson

Despite never-before-seen pressures on the NHS – both financial and medical – the Scottish Government is making progress in improving this key public service.

Newly released figures have confirmed that the pledge to deliver 64,000 additional surgeries and procedures by March 2025 has already been exceeded. Thanks to targeted investment of £30 million, more than 75,500 procedures were carried out between April 2024 and January 2025 – an impressive 11,500 more than originally promised.

This funding has had a tangible impact on reducing waiting times across Scotland’s health boards. NHS Fife has seen a 44 per cent drop in imaging waits, while NHS Forth Valley has achieved a 22 per cent reduction in urology waits. Similarly, waiting times for ear, nose, and throat procedures in NHS Highland have fallen by 19 per cent, and ophthalmology waits in NHS Lanarkshire have dropped by nearly 15 per cent. In NHS Lothian, general surgery waiting lists have seen a 10 per cent decline. Nationally, waiting lists for imaging and scopes have been reduced by 7.5 per cent and 7.3 per cent respectively.

Further progress is expected in the coming months with additional funding from the Scottish Government budget. While improvements are still clearly needed, the latest data shows a rise in in-patient and day-case procedures and an increase in new outpatient appointments – clear evidence that investment in our NHS is delivering real results for patients across Scotland.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary