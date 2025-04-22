Last year's recipient Mel Young MBE with Lord Provost Robert Aldridge and the cast of his handprints at the City Chambers

Nominations are now open for the 2025 Edinburgh Award – an honour that recognises those whose exceptional contributions have helped shape our capital and promote it on the national and global stage.

Since its launch in 2007, the Award has celebrated individuals from all walks of life: world-class athletes like Sir Chris Hoy, cultural icons such as Alexander McCall Smith and Nicola Benedetti; scientific pioneers including Professor Peter Higgs and tireless campaigners like Sir Geoff Palmer and Mel Young MBE.

Last year’s recipient, Mel Young, exemplifies the Edinburgh spirit. Through the Homeless World Cup—now active in 70 countries – Mel has improved the lives of over 100,000 people experiencing homelessness. His earlier work as co-founder of the Big Issue in Scotland and service as chair of Sport Scotland reflect the deep and lasting impact he’s made on our city.

Now in its 19th year, the Edinburgh Award continues to showcase the values that define our capital: compassion, creativity, and commitment to the greater good. The handprints of each winner are immortalised outside the City Chambers.

As Lord Provost Robert Aldridge said, the award is a chance to recognise the individuals who make Edinburgh the extraordinary place it is today. I encourage everyone to take part by nominating someone whose achievements deserve this civic recognition.

Nominations are open until noon on Friday 16 May, following which we have four weeks to cast nominations for the 2025 award, before a recipient is selected by the Civic Awards Committee. Full details are available on the Council’s website.