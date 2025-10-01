Steve Cardownie will soon make his way to Ocean Terminal to get his flu jab

It is that time of year again when people of a certain age get a National Health Service invitation to an appointment at a centre where they can get their annual flu vaccination.

I got mine some time ago and will soon make my way to The Ocean Terminal to get my jab.

The NHS Inform website tells us that: “Flu can be serious for some people. This year’s vaccine gives you the best possible protection against the flu viruses likely to be circulating this season. The vaccine helps to protect you from getting the flu. If you do get flu and have been vaccinated, the symptoms are likely to be milder and not last as long. This will reduce your risk of needing to go to hospital with serious flu illness.”

Vaccines have been around for some time – the first smallpox vaccination being administered in 1796 – and are now interwoven in medical care throughout the world. Not for me the naysayers and conspiracy theorists who defy scientific evidence and rail against vaccines and other medical supplements (including Paracetamol Mr Trump.) I’ll follow the science and join the queue down at the Terminal.

Having contracted Covid-19 twice before, but only suffering relatively mild symptoms, which I put down to my Covid vaccinations, I have first hand experience of just how effective vaccines can be – certainly a lot more effective than drinking bleach (over to you again Mr Trump.)

The NHS tells us that: “All medicines (including vaccines) are tested for safety and efficacy before they are allowed to be used. Once they’re in use, the safety and effectiveness of vaccines continue to be monitored by the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency.”

I will also be attending an appointment at The Usher Hall on March 4 next year – to see The Vaccines – can’t wait!