People have now started arriving at Edinburgh airport fleeing the atrocities committed by Putin and his war. Welcome signage and information is in the bus station and other place around the city as we build a no wrong door approach.

The partnership has been outstanding between organisations, including NHS, police and the Ukrainian Club. EVOC and Volunteer Edinburgh have literally greeted people with the warmest of welcomes on arrival and given key information (in Ukrainian) to support people arriving.

The welcome hub established in the west of Edinburgh has linked those arriving with support services they need and helped those who access temporary accommodation. All of this has been done above and beyond our normal housing allocations and we’ve also again engaged with the MOD to get them to finally hand over their empty properties to help during this crisis.

Solidarity: A new mural in Leith features a Nightingale, the official national bird of Ukraine, against the country's flag. PIC: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

More than anything, the response from the people of Edinburgh has been amazing. People have now started to arrive and stay with residents in the Capital as part of the Homes for Ukraine programme. Our Ukrainian community as well as our Polish community have led the way but the response from everyone shows Edinburgh’s values of humanity and kindness are shining through.

We are also continuing to support efforts to help our twin City Kyiv and broader efforts in Ukraine. We recently sent sandbags to help the Kyiv defend their most precious monuments from Russian bombardments and we continue to coordinate humanitarian aid donated by our own communities. Our gasholder continues to be lit in the Ukrainian flag’s colours and we’ve heard just how much it’s meant to those who are now here, and those still fighting for the survival of their country, that Edinburgh and other cities have sent such powerful messages of support.

Russia has now started targeting train stations of those trying to flee so we cannot underestimate the threat faced by our Ukrainian friends seeking refuge in our beautiful Capital.

Unfortunately, Putin’s war still rages. Putin continues to murder brave Ukrainians and is content to see Russians grieving as his own soldiers are killed. I recently wrote to the Russian Ambassador on behalf of all Councillors to inform him that his Consul is not welcome in Edinburgh until this war is over and Russian soldiers have left Ukrainian land. I made clear that while Edinburgh is not an enemy of the Russian people, we stand in solidarity with Ukraine. Unfortunately, the Putin-controlled media are trying to turn the Russian people into vehicles of hate with lies and manipulation.

A dedicated webpage has been set up on the Council’s website and as we get more information from both the UK and Scottish Governments, we’ll keep information updated as best we can. Some key information is still emerging so there aren’t answers to everything yet from the Home Office but the teams are working exceptionally hard to make sure everyone coming to Edinburgh gets the support they need. The response to all of this has shown Edinburgh again at it’s very best. United, unwavering and caring. To everyone who is helping our effort and those who have offered more - thank you.

Adam McVey is the leader of the City of Edinburgh Council

