One step forward, two steps back for police numbers

Edinburgh isn’t getting its fair share of police officers from the national force, says Iain Whyte (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Monday’s “Quad Bike Criminals” was the latest Evening News front page headline to highlight a seeming failure of our public authorities to tackle antisocial and criminal behaviour in public places.

Illegal bikers in the Royal Mile pedestrian area just days later confirms action is needed. Combine this new scourge with the neverending failure to tackle antisocial behaviour hotspots like Hunter Square and the Kirkgate, or the disorder we see each Bonfire Night, and you get a picture that traditional and visible community policing just isn’t there anymore.

In contrast, Police Scotland Edinburgh divisional commander, Chief Superintendent David Robertson, has been very visible to councillors recently with an engagement event in private and a public appearance at Edinburgh City Council’s culture and communities committee. It is great credit to our still relatively new divisional commander that he is saying publicly that he wants to tackle these issues. And we were reassured that the illegal bike incidents will be addressed.

He knows Edinburgh and he wants to restore the problem-solving community policing we had in the past, but I fear he needs more help. The number of officers he has available is at the heart of the problem and this isn’t a new issue.

In 2021 my then Conservative councillor colleague Jim Campbell did some research that led to the Evening News reporting that Edinburgh was about 120 officers short for its population share within Scotland. Edinburgh’s then 1089 officers was the lowest figure since Police Scotland was formed. He compared things with Glasgow and found we had one police officer for every 416 people while Glasgow had one for every 314. Police Scotland said that numbers would be balanced up over time through recruitment, but progress is slow. Divisional numbers in Edinburgh were 1100 in the latest figures published in March 2024 – a drop from 1122 in 2023.

While not a direct comparison, as it includes more than the city area, Greater Glasgow has 2459 police officers. Crimes per 10,000 population are higher in Glasgow City at 812 compared to Edinburgh’s 679, but that far larger number of officers also police low-crime East Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire – crime rates will be very similar overall. But as our police numbers stagnate Edinburgh’s population continues to rise. In contrast the population in most other parts of Scotland keeps falling.

CS Robertson reminded the committee that he started his career patrolling the High Street and Hunter Square as a PC on the beat, enforcing the law with visible patrols. I believe he now needs to be given the resources to return to that style of policing both in the city centre and in local neighbourhoods. Police must work in partnership with the council and others to solve problems and cut crime and disorder rather than just reacting to incidents.

The bottom line is that Edinburgh isn’t getting a fair share of police officers from the national force given its current and growing population. If we want to tackle the persistent problems that plague our city centre and local communities that must change. It shouldn’t need extra funding from the council or tourist tax. So far, Police Scotland’s matching of resource to population has been one step forward, two steps back.

Iain Whyte is Conservative group leader on Edinburgh City Council