Positive Covid test brings an unwelcome return to lockdown - Susan Morrison
It started, as all my colds do, with a sneaky tickle at the back of my throat. Two sneezes followed fairly quickly, but fortunately they were in an outside setting and contained by my ever present trusty hankie. No passers-by were exposed to my bacterial fallout.
Once home, I reached for the Lemsip. I don’t actually know if it works, but like the chemo drugs I took, the ingredient list reassuringly features things that I can’t pronounce. Then again so do cereal boxes.
Thiamin hydrochloride, riboflavin and niacinamide all sound pretty heavy duty to me, and that’s just in Frosted Flakes. No wonder Tony the Tiger staggers about screaming “its grrrrrrreat!” That kitty is catnipped.
Lemsip is just comforting, really. Like hot toddies but with paracetamol, phenylephrine hydrochloride and ascorbic acid. Rather touchingly, at the very end of an entire avalanche of scientific sounding names, it lists “Lemon Flavour”.
A few hours after downing the Lemsip, the cough started. And so did the suspicion that this was not, in fact, a cold.
Could it be that Covid’s bony hand tickling my tonsils? Best to do a check, I thought. The only tests I could find were simultaneously at the very back of the cupboard and a year out of date. But I did find a jar of chutney that looks very nice.
Felt mild outrage at having to buy a packet. Remember when they were just flinging them at us? Ah, those were the days….
Husband fetched the test, and we both stood staring at it. We’d forgotten what to do. He read out the instructions. It was a moving moment. Reminded me of the time he carefully told me how to do another test, but that was a lot easier. Involved peeing. Didn't have a cough, but did get a baby boy.
Those two red lines flashed up the minute the test got damp. Yes, me and Grampa Joe Biden, both struck down by an old foe.
Have to be honest, it’s not that bad. I’ve had worse colds. However, I have done the decent thing and shut myself up. Just in the house, obviously. I haven’t stopped talking to my husband. He is delighted with this, as you can imagine.
The only time I ventured into the great outdoors, I dug out some old masks and popped one on. And yes, I saw those irritated little glances. Strewth, people, I have Covid, and I am trying to stop you getting it. I briefly thought of scrawling on the front “Wearing a mask so you won’t have to, you judgy lot”.
No idea where the bug came from, and no point trying to figure it out, but I have noticed this. We’ve forgotten just about everything we learned during that pandemic. Simple things like coughs and sneezes really do spread diseases. Hankies are good, especially on public transport.
And yes, even if it’s just a cold, why not pop on a mask? Save someone else from the snot. Do a good deed. Stop a bug.