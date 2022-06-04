We're getting to visit the Epperston Restaurant which has fantastic views and the best food any racecourse in the UK can offer. I think my son is especially looking forward to having some royal jelly and ice-cream, as long as he picks a few winners – but seriously, it's just what he needs just now, some spoiling and a bit of fun.

The event is on today and tomorrow with lots going on for everyone to enjoy. We're excited to find out who the two special guests with royal connections are. I have read Meghan and Harry are over, however, not sure they'll have time to swing by the races for a quick flutter.

But regardless of whether they are there or not, I've been well informed that the weekend is going to be jam-packed with racing across both days as well as lots of family fun. There's even going to be a street party extravaganza tomorrow to finish in style. I foresee lots of sore heads on Monday but hey, it's all for a good cause!

Hayley can't wait for the corgi racing at Musselburgh Racecourse (Picture: Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images)

I'm especially excited to hear that a distant relative of one of Her Majesty The Queen’s own corgis, “Paddy from Port Seton”, will take part in a special corgi race coined "The Corgi Derby" tomorrow.

The thought of a corgi racing with those wee furry legs is going to be quite a sight, probably a bit what I look like when I run. But don't worry, I don't plan on racing. I’m also looking forward to hearing Louise Marshall, Scotland’s national piper, who will be blasting out some wonderful tunes too. They really are pulling out ALL the stops for this weekend.

I interviewed general manager, Bill Farnsworth, when I worked at STV. He's always been very enthusiastic about race day. He's also really excited about this weekend saying how delighted he is to be able to honour the monarch’s 70-year reign.

Bill always puts on a show that's fit for a king – or Queen! Sorry, I couldn't resist, but seriously, it will be huge fun with lots going on so if you're thinking of heading down, you'll need to get a ticket.

Tomorrow, as well as the Corgi Derby, there will be live family entertainment so everyone from racing enthusiasts to groups of friends will find ways to celebrate this momentous celebration. The weather is set to be lovely so remember your fancy hats!

There will also be Anna and Elsa from Disney’s Frozen, a best dressed prince and princess competition with some prizes up for grabs and a vintage fairground full of rides and face painting.

For the full ticket information go to musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk. We're excited for the atmosphere, one we always enjoy at Musselburgh. It's somewhere we've always loved taking out eldest since he was a wee tot so to take him now he's a bit older, to enjoy the racing and a VIP day is such a good feeling.