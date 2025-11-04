Railways are safer and better when trains are staffed

Police officers and members of the emergency services search the track beneath an LNER Azuma train at Huntingdon Station

This past weekend’s horrific events on an LNER rail service have shocked us all. My thoughts are with everyone who was caught up in that frightening situation and my sincere thanks go to the police and ambulance crews whose swift and professional response reassured passengers and prevented further harm.

Moments like this should also focus our minds on the importance of having skilled, compassionate staff on our trains and across our rail industry. Across the UK, we have a rail network that carries millions of people safely and efficiently every day, without note or incident.

It does not run on steel and signals alone. It runs on people. Drivers, Signallers, Train Managers, Catering crew and onboard cleaners give life to the system. They provide the human connection that no machine can ever match.

There has been a growing temptation in some quarters to push for automation wherever possible for some time now. Technology has an important role to play in improving our railways, but it must complement staff rather than replace them.

A staffed train is a safer train. A staffed train is a more welcoming train. A staffed train is a train that works for everyone. For elderly passengers, a friendly face who can answer questions or offer reassurance makes a journey feel manageable, especially in a world now reliant on fast paced technology.

Young travellers, especially those taking early steps toward independence, benefit greatly from guidance and oversight provided by experienced onboard teams. Women often report feeling safer when staff are present, particularly at night or in quieter parts of the network.

Disabled passengers and those with accessibility needs rely on trained staff who understand how to provide support with dignity and care. These are not optional extras. They are essential features of an inclusive public transport system.

We should recognise the vital role played by the RMT and ASLEF unions in standing up for staff, securing fair pay and ensuring that rail workers have the tools and training they need. Their support services, including counselling and welfare assistance, are invaluable for people who face difficult and sometimes traumatic situations on the job – as we have seen these past few days both at Huntingdon and following a derailment in Cumbria.

The UK rail network should be one of our country’s proudest achievements. It is kept moving by people who show skill, patience and kindness every single day. As we reflect on the weekend’s events, we should commit ourselves to a future where these workers are valued, protected and supported, because our railways are at their best when people are at their heart.

Lorna Slater is a ​Scottish Greens MSP