Returning cultural heritage to where it belongs - Angus Robertson

Scotland is in the headlines for all the right reasons just now: for returning a memorial pole from the National Museum of Scotland to the Nisga’a Nation in western Canada.

Angus Robertson and Nisga'a Nation delegation at NMS

After nearly one century since it was taken from the indigenous community in British Columbia, it is to be flown home by the Canadian Airforce.

Last year a delegation from the Nisga’a Nation came to meet the National Museum of Scotland and myself as Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Culture in the hope of securing the return of the pole, which is a living spiritual part of Nisga’a identity, tradition and belief.

The NMS, to its great credit, agreed in principle to return the 11-metre tall memorial which I was then delighted to sign-off as the responsible minister. It is one of the easiest decisions I have ever had to make.

Chief Earl Stephens said: “In Nisg̱a’a culture, we believe that this pole is alive with the spirit of our ancestors. After nearly 100 years, we are finally able to bring our dear relative home to rest on Nisg̱a’a lands. It means so much for us to have the Ni’isjoohl memorial pole returned to us, so that we can connect our family, nation and our future generations with our living history.”