Salmond brings current affairs show with a difference back to Fringe - Steve Cardownie

This summer will see the return of Scotland Speaks, a current affairs debate show “with a difference” held as part of the Fringe Festival and promoted by the Alba Party Leader, Alex Salmond.

Featuring a whole range of guest speakers from across the political spectrum the discussions will take in diverse subjects such as politics, economics, history, sport and business. As Alex puts it in the promotional video – “Understanding our past will help to determine our future”.

It would be difficult to determine a more apt time for such a political debate given that the new Westminster government will have hardly had time to warm the House of Commons benches. Running from Friday to Sunday on the last three weekends of The Fringe at Edinburgh Academicals bar and clubhouse in Stockbridge it is sure to attract sizeable audiences. Given that Scotland’s immediate political future will be determined by whoever holds the reigns of power in London – the timing could not have been better.

Alex assured me that although serious topics were up for debate nonetheless it would be a “lively” occasion with a great deal of audience participation. With three protagonists on each side the subject matter will get a good airing from the invited speakers with the audience chipping in when required. Each side will have a school pupil as part of the mix which proved a huge hit last year when pupils from Boroughmuir, Broxburn and Craigmount High Schools gave a good account of themselves.

Alex said that topics such as “This House has no confidence in the new Westminster Government”, “This House believes in independence for Scotland” and whether or not the monarchy and the House of Lords should be abolished will all be put up for debate with a vote being held at the end of the show when the audience members will then get the chance to meet and talk to the speakers at the bar.

Previous guest speakers have included the journalist Andrew Marr, RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch, former Lib/Dem Leader Vince Cable, former Cabinet Secretary Alex Neil, MSP Kate Forbes and former spin doctor to Gordon Brown, Paul Sinclair, to name but a few.

Alex promises a “good natured, raucous affair” with the pledge to send the audience home with “a smile on their faces, not a frown”. He also said: “Edinburgh Academicals should be congratulated for providing this great new venue which will undoubtedly prove to be a most welcome addition to The Fringe.”

So, there you have it. A good night out where you can enjoy a lively debate around the issues of the day along with the refreshment of your choice. Although I am no longer a member of any political party I still enjoy the rough and tumble of rigorous political debate and having already been for a wee drink at the venue I know that it will provide a fitting location for performers and audience members alike.