Scotland’s participation in the T20 World Cup and their progression through to the second round of the tournament has certainly captured my (and I am sure a great many others’) attention and I have been glued to the TV, monitoring their progress.

Monday’s defeat at the hands of Afghanistan made for depressing viewing and we were undeniably well and truly humped (a cricketing term surely?) but this should not detract from their achievements so far.

In an effort to show the powers that be that Scotland deserves to become the next full-member nation, the team intends to demonstrate, through their performances, that their ambitions should not be denied.

Full-member status from the International Cricket Council would ensure more fixtures against the top teams in the world. Afghanistan and Ireland, as the 11th and 12th nations to achieve this goal in 2017, have derived great benefit.

Afghanistan are ranked the eighth best in the world in this format but today’s opponents in Abu Dhabi, Namibia, are rated 19th and, as Scotland are ranked 14th, it offers a better prospect of success.

Whatever the outcome, the team should be congratulated for making it this far and although stronger opponents lie ahead, there is no reason why the team cannot achieve commendable results.

The 20-over format certainly makes for exciting viewing and forthcoming fixtures promise to entertain the spectator where Test cricket has failed. It may upset the purists – but such is life!

