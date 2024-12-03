Scotland should have control of own immigration

Edinburgh's population grew by 7.6% between 2011 and 2022

Recent statistics shed light on the shifting demographics of Scotland, and Edinburgh continues to play a pivotal role in shaping our nation’s future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh has experienced a population growth of 7.6 per cent between 2011 and 2022, outperforming many council areas. However, this growth comes with challenges, particularly in catering for an ageing population. Currently, 16 per cent of Edinburgh residents are aged 65 and over, reflecting a broader national trend of an ageing demographic. Additionally, 9 per cent of those aged 55+ in Edinburgh live alone, highlighting the need for targeted community and social support initiatives.

Scotland faces a significant demographic challenge. While Edinburgh grows, other regions experience stagnation or decline, contributing to a broader population imbalance. Scotland’s population has grown at the lowest rate of any nation in the UK and is ageing at the fastest rate on record, according to the first data from last year’s census. The overall ageing population is a pressing concern, with increased pressure on healthcare, housing and social services. Scotland must also address declining birth rates and migration patterns to ensure sustainable growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Scotland’s population is ageing, migration from the rest of the UK and internationally means we have more people in younger age groups than we otherwise would. This is offsetting the higher numbers in older age groups to some extent, resulting in a slightly flatter age distribution. But it is not enough. Scotland must be given the means to have our own immigration system that will allow us to staff positions in the NHS and other public services, and attract more talent to key sectors of the economy.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary