Scotland should have control of own immigration

By Angus Robertson
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 07:00 BST
Edinburgh's population grew by 7.6% between 2011 and 2022
Recent statistics shed light on the shifting demographics of Scotland, and Edinburgh continues to play a pivotal role in shaping our nation’s future.

Edinburgh has experienced a population growth of 7.6 per cent between 2011 and 2022, outperforming many council areas. However, this growth comes with challenges, particularly in catering for an ageing population. Currently, 16 per cent of Edinburgh residents are aged 65 and over, reflecting a broader national trend of an ageing demographic. Additionally, 9 per cent of those aged 55+ in Edinburgh live alone, highlighting the need for targeted community and social support initiatives.

Scotland faces a significant demographic challenge. While Edinburgh grows, other regions experience stagnation or decline, contributing to a broader population imbalance. Scotland’s population has grown at the lowest rate of any nation in the UK and is ageing at the fastest rate on record, according to the first data from last year’s census. The overall ageing population is a pressing concern, with increased pressure on healthcare, housing and social services. Scotland must also address declining birth rates and migration patterns to ensure sustainable growth.

While Scotland’s population is ageing, migration from the rest of the UK and internationally means we have more people in younger age groups than we otherwise would. This is offsetting the higher numbers in older age groups to some extent, resulting in a slightly flatter age distribution. But it is not enough. Scotland must be given the means to have our own immigration system that will allow us to staff positions in the NHS and other public services, and attract more talent to key sectors of the economy.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

