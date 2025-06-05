Scotland to play unique role in national security

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks during a visit to BAE Systems in Govan, Glasgow, to launch the Strategic Defence Review (Picture: Andy Buchanan/PA Wire)

The Strategic Defence Review sets out a vision to keep Scotland safe, making the UK more secure at home and stronger abroad.

Air and missile attacks on critical national infrastructure; sabotage and cyber attacks to disrupt the economy and society; the manipulation of information to undermine social cohesion – these are just some of the potential effects of war on everyday life in Scotland and the UK outlined by the review which was unveiled by the Prime Minister in Glasgow this week.

In recent months it has become commonplace to hear the international situation described as unstable on an unprecedented level. But there can be no doubt; the world has changed. War in Europe, daily incursions by Russia into our airspace and waters, regular attempted cyber attacks – it’s happening now. The peace dividend that we have all enjoyed is over, but in this new world we can benefit from a defence dividend instead, measured through jobs, growth, opportunities and regeneration.

Meanwhile, the United States has been clear that European security is no longer its main focus, which means we have to step up and take more responsibility for our own security and that of our allies and partners. It was in this context that the Labour Government, when coming to power last July, announced a comprehensive, root-and-branch review of defence and security. The review, announced this week, heralds a transformation in national security with Scotland poised to play a uniquely important role, as we have always done with our ancient regiments like the Black Watch and shipbuilding on the Clyde.

The review’s recommendations are wide ranging, and include a £15 billion investment in the Sovereign warhead programme, establishing a new cyber command, and the upgrading and renewal of forces family housing, investing in the people who do so much to keep us safe everyday and getting armed forces numbers back to 76,000 as a minimum. The recommended investment will also do much to support jobs and investment here in Scotland. The Ministry of Defence currently spends £2.14bn a year here and supports over 25,000 jobs across Scotland.

It will build on the success of Scotland’s already-thriving defence industries, whether that’s the Type 26 ships produced in Glasgow, armaments in Glenrothes, or Type 31 frigates in Fife. In particular, the recommendation of a £1.5bn investment in an “always-on” shipbuilding pipeline is great news for Scotland and the workers whose highly skilled jobs depend on it.

Given how vital it is that we invest in our defence capabilities right now, I was surprised to hear that the Scottish Government was refusing funding for a specialist highly-skilled welding centre in Glasgow on the basis that it would breach their policy on funding defence. The SNP says it supports Scotland’s defence industries, but it’s difficult to see how this can be reconciled with pulling funding for this centre. We will fund it to help the industries grow but also the near one in six young people not in employment, education or training to get the skills they need to thrive.

Once again, the SNP is putting party before country, risking jobs, investment and Scottish manufacturing in the process. The UK Labour Government has pledged to step in to support the project if the SNP Government won’t, to ensure Scotland does not miss out on investment and jobs. This Labour Government will always support jobs, skills and manufacturing in Scotland, and will always put national security first.

Ian Murray is MP for Edinburgh South and Secretary of State for Scotland