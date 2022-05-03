In Edinburgh this Thursday, there is a straight choice between Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP and Boris Johnson’s Tories. Given the electoral arithmetic in the Scottish capital it will be one of these two parties who will most likely form the administration.

As we know from elsewhere in Scotland, Labour and Lib Dems have been happy to prop up the Tories. They simply can’t be trusted.

In contrast, the SNP have successfully been leading the City of Edinburgh Council and have ambitious plans for the next years. In particular, commitments to housing in the city will be a huge improvement.

These include the largest expansion of new council homes in generations, investing £2bn over the next decade and dealing with the over-proliferation of short-term lets.

With 90 per cent of residents supporting a plan for a Tourist Tax, it is the SNP that will implement it to ensure that Edinburgh’s vibrant tourist economy benefits every part of our city and meets the increase demand on services caused by high visitor numbers.

Only the SNP has the ambition to make Edinburgh a European Capital of the future. Council leader Adam McVey has shown that he and his colleagues have the vision and the priorities to ensure Edinburgh comes back stronger, greener and fairer from the pandemic. This Thursday please vote SNP.

