Scottish council election 2022: Ruth Davidson says voters should not reward SNP for 'failure'

The former Scottish Conservative leader urged pro-UK voters to hold the SNP to account on May 5.

Ms Davidson said First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was treating Scots as “fools” over the ferries scandal, which has engulfed the SNP in recent weeks.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and former leader Ruth Davidson, on the campaign trail in Davidson Mains, Edinburgh. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The Scottish Government has been criticised by opposition parties over significant delays and overspends on new ferries being built at the Ferguson shipyard in Inverclyde.

The party is accused of failing to supply significant documentation around the ferries’ contract, which the Government has previously denied.

Ms Davidson, who has been supporting Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross on the campaign trail, said: “The failing record of Nicola Sturgeon and her candidates is on the ballot paper this Thursday.

“They’ve left Glasgow filthier than ever before. They’ve left drug deaths to spiral in Dundee. They’ve got plans to make it unbelievably expensive to drive to work in our capital city.

“Don’t reward the SNP for failure. Get out to the polls on Thursday and teach them a lesson.

“Scotland is worse off now than when the SNP came to power. They’re dragging our country down every year that they run our councils and our Government.

“Yet the SNP are more arrogant and complacent than ever before.

“The ferries scandal shows that Nicola Sturgeon thinks she can get away with treating the Scottish public as fools.