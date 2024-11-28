Shoplifting isn’t the answer to our inequality problem - Fiona Duff

A surge in shoplifting incidents has been reported

Now I don’t often go to Waitrose, but the other day I noticed a special offer on a wine that I thought would be good for our local residents’ association Christmas party.

Lord knows how I have ended up being in charge of this – something to do with offering help by saying ‘if you are desperate’.

Big mistake, as I now spend quite a lot of time herding cats and writing minutes, not to mention trying to find good deals on alcohol. Needless to say that particular wine was sold out. In the place where some bottles had previously been was a sign about shoplifting. Something along the lines of ‘don’t do it – we all pay’.

I imagine that has put many a tealeaf off pinching some grog to swig back on a bench in leafy Stockbridge. As I made my desultory way back out of the shop, bag and hope both empty I saw a man pick up four steaks from a fridge compartment, stick them inside his jacket and wander off to the door.

I spotted a couple of glaikit looking young chaps in the supermarket aprons and told them what I had just seen.

I said that the man in the grey jacket walking away had snaffled some steaks and obviously had no intention of paying for them.

They looked at me as if I had just spoken to them in Swahili. Frozen to the spot they obviously hadn’t a clue what to do until I suggested that they apprehend the thief, who by then was probably 20 yards along Raeburn Place wondering what sauce to make to go with the meaty selection pressed to his chest. I know I have read about this epidemic of people grabbing grub with no intention of handing over any money for it, but to see someone doing it so blatantly was really quite shocking.

I realised that the £20 that didn’t go into Waitrose’s till at the time has to be found from somewhere and that, honest reader and myself, is our food bill.

I also realise that there are too many people who actually can’t afford to buy any food, never mind some slabs of Aberdeen Angus – food banks are running low and families are going hungry.

It’s all rather depressing to be honest, but I am not sure that shoplifting is the answer.