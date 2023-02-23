For good reason, many suggest she is the preeminent politician of the devolution era. She will be a hard act to follow, for sure. But those hoping that a change of leadership will spell disaster for the SNP, and that support for independence will crumble, shouldn’t count their chickens yet.

The aspiration that Scotland should become a normal independent country and reset its relationship with the rest of the UK isn’t just a phase. It’s an ambition which has registered sustained levels of support among half the population for several years and enjoys even greater support among voters under 50. The SNP is not the reason people support independence. The desire for independence is the reason there’s an SNP.

There is no denying that confidence has been knocked by sustained attacks on the right of people in Scotland to decide their own future. For example, despite continually voting for representatives on a pledge to deliver another referendum, those mandates have been denied and blocked by Westminster.

The resulting frustration and anger have undoubtedly fractured the wider Yes movement. However, it hasn’t made anyone who thought Scotland becoming an independent country was a good idea suddenly decide it’s a bad one.

So, the challenge for the new SNP leader is to galvanise and unite the movement for change. That means building on the strong foundations for independence which have been laid over the last 20 years. But it also means reaching out to engage with new people and harness new ideas.

To my mind, Humza Yousaf is the person who can meet that challenge. Despite his relative youth, he has more than a decade’s experience in high office. In that time, Humza has handled some of the toughest jobs in government, briefs that many others would have shied away from.

He’s also seasoned grassroots campaigner, who knows how to motivate and lead people on the ground. I remember when he came to campaign for me during the 2019 general election. His energy and enthusiasm were clear to see.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has the energy and enthusiasm to be First Minister (Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA)

Some have referred to Humza as the “continuity candidate”, implying there will be no change from Nicola Sturgeon’s leadership. That’s inaccurate. Sure, the Scottish Government will continue to deliver on the manifesto it was elected on. However, as leader of Scotland’s largest political party, Humza will bring with him a fresh approach in how the SNP organises, communicates, and engages with our base. This is essential if we're to unlock new levels of engagement.

With a change in leadership also comes the opportunity to reset political strategy. It will allow us time to think about how we deliver a credible roadmap to independence, and shift the debate from process to policy. In doing so, we must set aside the idea of using the next Westminster election as a de facto referendum, and instead use each democratic event to advance the case for independence.

With this approach, we can build support to levels that cannot be ignored and demonstrate majority support for independence. Only then can we definitively say that independence has become the settled will of the Scottish people. Only then will we achieve it.