Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (second from right), Pope Francis (second from left) and Church of Scotland's Iain Greenshields (third from right) address the media while aboard a plane returning from their visit to Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan (Picture: Tiziana Fabi/pool/AFP via Getty Images)

In a follow-up to the peace summit in the Vatican in 2019, the most senior leaders of the worldwide Roman Catholic Church, global Anglican communion and Presbyterianism have pursued a joint mission for the first time in 500 years to encourage peace and reconciliation in a region that has been engulfed in a devastating war for nearly a decade.

It is estimated that 400,000 people have been killed in the conflict; 9.4 million people need humanitarian aid; and around two million people have been displaced in the country.

The Church of Scotland has been working with the South Sudanese Presbyterian church since 2015 to help rebuild communities and encourage the pursuit of peace among the people. The Moderator said it was now “incumbent on the leaders of the country to lay aside their differences and create an environment where their people can flourish”.