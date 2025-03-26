Spring is here, so watch out for the bogus workmen - Niven Bull

CI Niven Bull, Local Area Commander, South West Edinburgh

This is my first column as the Local Area Commander for the South West of Edinburgh. Since taking up this role, I have spent my time getting to know my new colleagues and partners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a real privilege to listen and learn from so many people who are passionate about the communities in which they live and work.

I am so thankful for the support from our community partners who are key in enabling us to work to serve our communities every day. I have been struck by the dedication, commitment, and bravery of my colleagues in the police service, who put themselves in harm’s way on a daily basis to help keep people safe. As such, the wellbeing and welfare of our people are top priorities for me. It is only by having a healthy workforce that we can provide the best service to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spring is now upon us and it is a lovely time of year with the promise of warmer weather and lighter evenings. Typically with the better weather there is an increase in doorstep scams and bogus workmen, and we will be running our “Shut Out Scammers” campaign in April. Doorstep crime can happen to anyone so please contact us if you have any concerns or have been the victim of this type of crime.

The pair were jailed at Airdrie Sheriff Court.

Don’t feel pressured, two simple words can help us to beat doorstep crime… “No thanks”.

You may also wish to bring your bike out of winter hibernation! Please protect your bike and make sure that you have secured it appropriately. Many bikes are stolen because they are poorly secured or not secured at all.

A full range of crime prevention advice is available on our website at www.scotland.police.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your policing team within the South West remain fully focused on addressing priority issues affecting the area. We remain committed to confronting violent crime and to stemming the damaging impact drugs has on our communities. Our team are determined in pursuing offenders and disrupting criminal enterprise.

We rely on information from you to ensure that we are focusing on the right people and right places. If you have any concerns, you can report them to Police Scotland by calling 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

We work closely to support young people, and we have School Liaison Offers linked to secondary schools across the city. In the South West, we are involved in a number of initiatives to improve the environment and to deter anti-social behaviour. One such initiative is “Friday Night Lights” where we partner with other organisations including Big Hearts, Places for People, Edinburgh Leisure and Edinburgh’s Community Sports Hubs. Activities including football, pool and table tennis are available. If you know a young person aged 11-18 who benefit from being involved, we would love to hear from you. For more information, please visit www.bighearts.org.uk.

Niven Bull, Local Area Commander, South West Edinburgh