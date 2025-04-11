Susan Morrison: Ne’er cast a clo’ot until May is oot – whatever that means
No, I haven’t a clue what that actually means either. It looks lovely. You can see people walking past wearing sunglasses. In Leith, mind.
Oh ho! Time to dig about in the drawers and wardrobes for a wee summery ensemble. Fling off the winter woollies. Pull on a nice T-shirt and those wide cotton trousers. Perhaps even drag the sandals out and give them a wipe down for a turn out along Porty prom. You can pretend you’re strolling the Promenade de la Croisette in Cannes as you dodge mad cyclists and umpteen weans covered in ice cream.
What you can’t see is the Scottish spring breeze, apparently imported direct from the Arctic Circle. Its a snappy little nipper. It gets under tops and up trouser legs and delivers sudden chilly slaps in unexpected places.
Yes, the sun might be shining but there’s no fear of those safely cool chuckies ever splitting.
Last week the sun had lured a pair of young Leith ladies to sally forth sporting only little crop tops and leggings. Quite where these under-dressed gals keep the essentials of purse and phone is a mystery to me. Dread to think. They were waiting for the Number 10 at the stop on Great Junction Street, which is an absolute wind tunnel at the best of times.
Both lassies were practically blue with cold, even through the fake tan. They were shaking so hard one of them nearly lost a false eyelash. Oh yes, I felt like saying. Away back home and get your semmit back on.
If you’ve fallen for the visual trap of a sunny day - and we’ve all been there - it doesn’t take long shivering at a bus stop for another great old Scottish saying to pop into your head. Ne’er cast a clo’ot until May is oot.
Dress to the weather, children. Wear your scanties if you wish, but stick a duffel coat on top.
