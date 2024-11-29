Susan Morrison: Thank goodness our 1340 city siege failed – Chester is great

One of the most fascinating and unique parts of Chester is the Rows. These two-tiered timber-framed galleries line the main streets of the city.

My husband was truly generous with his cold. He shared it equally with me. Despite this, we decided we’d go to Chester, as planned. We drove down in companionable if sneezy silence.

Unlike me, he doesn't do music or podcasts while driving, whereas I regard the sound system as vital in any car we purchase.

Well, I say ‘sound system’. Back in the day it was a tinny radio and a tape deck. Before that, my mum drove to the groovy sounds of Radio One blasting out of the kitchen radio wedged between the front seats.

The aerial whiplashed about at just child-eye height, if that child was standing between the driver and passenger, which of course we always were.

I digress. We did the journey stereo-sniffing all the way, but I started to feel better the minute I left the house. And I felt I had to.

The good people of Chester would expect me to shop, and by golly, I would shop. My cold was abating. Retail therapy was in order.

I did my homework before we went. Had the Scots ever attacked Chester? I like to be prepared in case a Chesterite jumped me demanding an apology.

Look at York. They’ve never quite got over our occasional sallies to kick nine bells out of them.

In 2013 they claimed they repealed the act that says you can arrest a Scot for walking about the city streets carrying a bow and arrow, but did they?

Turns out we did have a go at Chester, back in 1340, but they gubbed us before we could do serious damage, so that’s quits really.

Anyway, the English themselves were no slouches at walloping into the formidable city walls. So there.

It's a beautiful city and well worth the trek. For history bugs like me this is Disneyland, with a stunning cathedral, gorgeous tiny streets and the remains of its Roman foundations to view, including the ruins of the impressive amphitheater.

Huge - 7000 people could get in to see the gladiators. Probably more for the big name acts. “Attilus Maximus! One day only! From Rome's Colosseum! Live! (Well, for now at any rate)”

The Romans may have planned their city of “Deva Victrix” as the administration centre for Britannia. However, as the guide book explained, they never actually conquered Scotland, so bang went that idea, and they moved to Londinium.

Soz, guys. Technically, we're responsible for London property prices.

Roman history is rightly celebrated here. School kids get their intro to the life of the legions by being marched about the city behind a faintly weary looking lad dressed as a centurion.

It’s mildly alarming to drift out after a restorative coffee to be confronted by a legion of short Romans advancing in tight formation hammering their shields, bellowing “dex, dex, sinstra, dex!’ Ferocious discipline, especially at pedestrian crossings.

Tell you what, they may be tiny. but even the fearsome Picts would have hightailed it into the mist of they'd seen this lot coming at them with their swords, shields and Marvel-themed backpacks.

It could very well be my still mildly fevered imagination, but Chester has a great choice of smaller, quirkier shops. It's also refreshingly clear of the curse of endless tourist tat traps.

Interesting. Smaller shops, eh? Selling funky locally produced goods, eh? We should look into that.