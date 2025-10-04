Tax will offset noise pollution of pipers beside year-round roadworks

Tourists on the Royal Mile, Edinburgh (Picture: Lisa Ferguson) The Royal Mile is the ancient spine of Edinburgh, visited by five million tourists each year. The collective name for four streets that thread through the city's Old Town, it is home to a 900-year-old castle, a palace and a parliament. But the people who live there claim they are now seeing the overtourism problems being experienced across Europe. With tourists comes tourist shops, and BBC Scotland News walked the length of the Royal Mile to count up a total of 72 stores, selling everything from kilts to Highland cow fridge magnets. They are part of an industry that supports more than 40,000 jobs in Edinburgh. But locals say having so many similar shops in one place is symptomatic of the challenges that mass tourism brings.

So Edinburgh City Council finally brought its tourist tax into operation. Well, sort of. Anyone booking a hotel room after October 1, 2025 for a stay from July 24, 2026 onwards will have to pay a 5 per cent levy on the cost of the accommodation. But only for the first five nights. Clear as mince, eh?

Despite the confusing small print, the general principle is sound. Some say it will have a negative impact on visitor numbers, but I disagree. Nobody comes to Edinburgh for a cheap holiday. Furthermore, similar schemes already operate in tourist hotspots around the globe. Mallorca has had a visitor tax in operation for years. It has never put me off travelling there. Even a five-hour delay on a Ryanair flight will not dissuade from returning there next year.

Edinburgh’s tax will raise extra revenue which will be ring-fenced to offset the environmental costs of tourism. Things like increased litter collections, off-setting the noise pollution of pipers on Waverley Bridge by year-round roadworks repairing pot holes caused by near-empty tour buses endlessly driving around the city.

In the past I have been critical at the volume of open-top buses constantly looping our capital. Not anymore, not since my last trip to Mallorca.

My wife and I had a free afternoon to fill in Palma before our evening flight home so we decided to take a trip on the tour bus so we could discover more about the island’s principal city. We discovered very little, other than the fact that they don’t have enough tour buses.

The bus was absolutely packed. Not only was the top deck choc-a-bloc but the only seats downstairs were right at the back, next to the engine. Those seats are always boiling hot on a winter day back home, let alone on a hot Spanish afternoon where the temperature outside was 30 degrees. Not only that, but the rumble of the engine meant we couldn’t hear the English language commentary in our earphones.

Edinburgh is a unique destination and an extra 5 per cent will not be a disincentive. People don’t come because of the price. They come because we have stunning architecture and a vibrant cultural scene. And wonderful tour buses with plenty of seats.