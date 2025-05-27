The festival capital of the world - Angus Robertson

Edinburgh’s renowned festivals are already off to a flying start in 2025, with the city once again proving why it is the cultural capital of the world.

As MSP for Edinburgh Central and Cabinet Secretary for Culture, I’m proud to see our festivals thrive and to support the extraordinary creativity they bring to our streets, stages, schools and all other venues.

This year’s Edinburgh Science Festival has already completed another successful run, with engaging and thought-provoking events drawing audiences of all ages.

Highlights included “Our Connected World,” which explored how digital technology is shaping our future, and the always-popular “Blood Bar,” where budding scientists got hands-on experience learning about human biology.

The festival season continues with the Edinburgh International Children’s Festival, where I was honoured to speak at the opening. As a parent of two young children, I’m particularly looking forward to taking them along to experience the joy, wonder and imagination that these shows inspire.

Looking ahead, hundreds of performances are already listed across Edinburgh’s summer festivals—from the Fringe and International Festival to the Book and Art Festivals. Whether you’re a long-time local or a first-time visitor, I encourage everyone to browse what’s on offer and experience something new.

These festivals are more than a source of entertainment—they’re a vital part of our city’s identity and economy. I look forward to working with everyone involved to ensure their continued success for years to come. Edinburgh truly comes alive in festival season, and 2025 is already shaping up to be exceptional.