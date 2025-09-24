Turning the heat up on winter support for our pensioners - Steve Cardownie

With the government expected to change how the winter fuel payment is allocated, many older people have been left uncertain about whether they’ll receive help with their heating bills this year.

There has been a marked downturn in temperature of late particularly in the evening and early morning.

Although the morning is bright and sunny as I write this, there is definitely a wee nip in the air and with winter looming around the corner there is obviously worse to come.

It reminds me of the time when the city's libraries were one of my remits on the City Council and budget cuts were being considered, (including potential library closures and restricting their hours of opening), getting a letter from a woman pensioner imploring the council to leave the libraries as they were.

She wrote that, as well as going to the library to renew her book loans and meet people, it also provided her with the opportunity to spend part of the day in warm surroundings (or, as she put it, "get a wee heat") as she could not afford to keep the heating on in her home.

And for many the situation has not improved with time.

The Scottish Fuel Poverty Advisory Panel informs us that 34 per cent of households in Scotland are currently living in fuel poverty and 19.4 percent of households are living in extreme fuel poverty.

In real terms around 861,000 households are in fuel poverty with 491,000 of these being in extreme poverty, an increase of three per cent over the last year.

The Scottish Government's winter fuel allowance will certainly improve the situation as, according to the Scottish Government's Social Justice Secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville "at least 800,000 pensioners should benefit from the payment."

All welcome, of course, but it is incumbent on us to keep an eye out for our friends and neighbours to help ensure that they do not succumb to what might be a difficult winter.

A wee knock at the door to check would do no harm.