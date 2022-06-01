It will take place on June 17, when guests will be welcomed into the venue at 6pm by a pipe band.

The organiser, Anastasia Bombrys, told me that the event will be held under the banner of “Scotland for Ukraine” and will feature light entertainment, a silent auction and a raffle.

The auction will have signed sports merchandise from local and national football and rugby teams, a made-to-measure kilt by Nicolson Kiltmakers, artwork from local and Ukrainian artists, and other items.

Anastasia said that the event has benefitted from a whole host of benefactors, including some who have donated food and wine, such as Loch Fyne oysters and salmon, as well as wine from the Independent Wine merchant company at cost price.

Guests will enjoy a three-course dinner, accompanied by a half bottle of wine and be entertained by magician Gary James and classical electric harpist Tsvetelina Likova, who covers a wide range of genres including blues, jazz, folk and traditional music.

The evening’s proceedings will be opened by the new Lord Provost, Robert Aldridge, and addressed by the Consul General of Ukraine, Yevhen Mankovskyi.

Children play in a park amid evidence of Vladimir Putin's destruction in Borodianka, Ukraine (Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Sunflower Scotland has sent a number of heavy goods vehicles laden with food, baby products and other supplies right into the heart of Ukraine and spends all the money donated to it on the supplies, fuel, drivers and ferry-crossing charges – no administration costs are charged by the charity.

It hopes that the event will raise sufficient additional funds to enable it to send more lorries to Ukraine, straight to the places that need it most. Towns in the east of Ukraine are now bearing the brunt of the Russian onslaught and are in much need of assistance.