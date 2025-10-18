For the first time in US history a congressional body recommended to criminally charge and not simply impeach a former president

I’m working down in London this weekend, where according to both Donald Trump and Nigel Farage, crime has now gone “through the roof”.

I’ve been in The Smoke now for 48 hours and have yet to be mugged or had my watch stolen. And quite frankly I’m disappointed. I was looking forward to claiming for a Rolex on my travel insurance.

Trump blames Saddiq Khan for this wave of lawlessness, as if the Mayor of London has himself been riding around Knightsbridge on an e-bike swiping designer handbags and mobile phones off unsuspecting millionaires.

It will come as no surprise to find this is all nonsense. According to official statistics, crime in London has actually fallen in recent years, violent crime in particular. In actual fact, murder rates are lower there than in Paris or New York.

However, Trump has never let actual facts get in the way of a hysterical post on social media.

Even street thefts of items such as jewellery have fallen in the last year. And while obviously sorry to hear of any victim of crime, I do feel feel scant sympathy for anyone stupid enough to pay over three grand for a watch. They really only have themselves to blame if somebody nicks it.

I paid twenty-five quid for mine at Argos and nobody has ever even looked at enviously. I can’t even manage to lose it.

Former racing driver Jenson Button and his wife Brittny had a suitcase containing £250,000 worth of personal valuables snatched at St Pancras Station just after they arrived on the EuroStar. Who is crazy enough to take a quarter-of-a-million quid’s worth of stuff on a train?

One prominent high-end jeweller in Mayfair was recently quoted as saying that he advised people buying expensive watches never to wear them in the street. What’s the point of buying a watch you can’t wear?

How are you going to know the time? Ask a policeman, of course. Except they’re too busy chasing after neds on e-bikes who’ve been swiping rich people’s phones.

Farage warned recently “I dare you to walk through the West End of London after 9 o’clock in the evening wearing jewellery.”

At my gig last night in Covent Garden, quite a lot of the audience arrived wearing jewellery at the start of the show at 8pm. Guess what?

When the evening ended at 10.30, they all still had their necklaces and bracelets. And, much to my frustration, nobody had stolen my watch either.

One of the major drivers of crime in London is the exceedingly high number of obscenely-rich people who live there. And if the victims are multi-millionaires, that is bound to bother Trump and Farage.

Farage is, as usual, merely parroting Trump in claiming that London is a cesspit of depravity, while the president himself is using crime as an excuse to deploy troops on the streets of US cities.

Vice-president JD Vance, meanwhile, has claimed that a law passed in 1807 would allow him to deploy the army if the country was threatened by insurrection. While issuing pardons to the mob who staged a genuine insurrection in January 2021.

The one place where crime has truly gone through the roof is the White House.