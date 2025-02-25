We can all reach our full potential

The Learning Disability Support Fund will provide grants to third-sector organisations to promote equality, inclusion and improved access to health services and social activities

The Scottish Government is investing £1.6 million in a new fund to help people with learning disabilities reach their full potential and live independent, fulfilling lives.

The Learning Disability Support Fund will provide grants to third-sector organisations to promote equality, inclusion, and improved access to health services and social activities. The fund will run for 30 months from October 2025, with £325,000 available in the first year and £650,000 per year for the following two years. Organisations can apply for grants ranging from £75,000 to £250,000.

While significant progress has been made over the past 30 years in how people with learning disabilities are supported, there is still more work to do. The third sector plays a crucial role in improving lives, and this funding will ensure that organisations can provide individuals with education, support and access to essential services. It will also help people build safe relationships and engage fully in their communities as equal citizens.

The fund has been developed with direct input from people with learning disabilities, ensuring it reflects their needs and priorities. The Scottish Government will continue working closely with the third sector to ensure it makes a meaningful difference.

Inspiring Scotland will manage the application process, building on previous experience of supporting inclusive projects that empower people to live happy, healthy lives. If you need help applying or want advice on financial support, including social security benefits, energy costs, and cost of living support, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with me at [email protected].

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary