He absolutely loves trucks and is excited to go along to watch massive trucks zooming about Ingliston show ground all day. We've taken our eldest along before and he loved it when he was younger so we're excited to see how much our youngest loves it too. We have a bit of a truck fetish on our household – actually to be honest anything with wheels is always welcome here.

It's a spectacular event for families and a wonderful day out in the summer holidays.

Also this year, the Malcolm Group – which always put on a good show at Truckfest – are turning 100 this year, which is a huge thing in the trucking world, as well as for Scottish business too.

Truckfest has been going since 1983. That's nearly 40 years of trucks making great days out and giving a lot of family an incredible experience.

When I think of Truckfest I honestly think of so much to do, lots of fun and more wheels than you can shake a stick at. There will be displays by Monster Trucks (I think this is going to be my youngest favourite bit), exhibitions as well as Arena Stunt Shows. I think my eldest will be more in to the exhilarating rides – but ultimately we will be ogling some incredible Trucks.

It's on today and tomorrow and my family, for one, are looking forward to this great, super fun summer day out.