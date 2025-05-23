We’re no island of strangers, just people who laugh at mildly risque placenames

Naturally, Susan Morrison got lost on the London Underground

On my travels this week down to that there London town. Nothing finer than a seat in First Class on the East Coast Line. Obviously, I’d scored a deal. No way I’d shell out for the full whack unless I won the lottery.

Naturally, I got lost on the Underground. It’s important to remember that my home-grown experience of a subterranean train service is the Glasgow version, which cut out the need for changing stations and lines by simply having only one track, in a loop. Sensible. You can’t get lost. If you’re on the wrong train, just stay on, you’ll get there in the end. It’ll take longer, but you’ll meet a lot of people who will give you a lot of advice, and not just about the tube.

The London Underground is a mammoth beast, and confusing for the short Scottish traveller. I don’t think I’m the only one. I suspect there’s a tribe of lost souls swirling around trying to find the Piccadilly Line, too reticent or too English to ask the staff for directions.

The people of London have the reputation for being stand-offish, and I have no idea where that comes from. As soon as I looked mildly confused, which to be honest is my default expression, a charming chap in Transport for London hi-vis swooped down to ask me if I was lost. He had to swoop way down to my level. He was about seven feet tall, had fabulous dreadlocks and a smile fit to warm a rainy afternoon in Dunoon.

He gently but firmly propelled me to the right gate and told me which line and which platform and told me to remember that the last station was Cockfosters and I sniggered. Yes, I am that immature. He laughed along with the silly little Scottish lady, and then he made me repeat the directions so he knew I knew where I was going, and waved at me through the barrier.

Ah, Mr Starmer, you mustn’t fear. We aren’t an island of strangers. We’re people who share laughs over mildly risque placenames and, given the chance, like to help each other.