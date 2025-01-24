We’re working together to combat racism - Foysol Choudhury

Foysol Choudhury MSP

As a lifelong advocate for equality, it is an honour to have hosted a third anti-racism education stakeholder meeting at the Scottish Parliament.

This week’s gathering brought together local organisations, third-sector representatives, and public service leaders for a critical discussion on anti-racism education. It was a powerful reflection of our collective commitment to making Scotland a more inclusive and equitable society.

This meeting underscored the importance of embedding anti-racism principles within our institutions. While these efforts are long overdue, the progress being made is encouraging.

However, I could not help but note a recurring challenge: the lack of widespread engagement from white representatives. At the table, we saw ethnic minorities advocating for equality, driving change, and sharing their lived experiences. While their leadership is inspiring, it raises a crucial question: why is it so often left to those directly impacted by racism to lead these conversations?

Addressing racism is not just a minority issue—it is a societal one that requires the active participation of all communities.

Several organisations shared updates on their anti-racism initiatives, showcasing the important strides being made. Victor Olisa, Strategic Inclusion and Equalities lead at Police Scotland spoke about commitments to fostering inclusion and providing the type of service that every individual in Scotland deserves.

He captured the sentiment perfectly: “It’s a really positive discussion that’s taking place with some commitment to work together and actually address some of the issues.”

The Scottish Government’s Workforce Equality representative further emphasised the need to listen to communities, ensuring their efforts align with the lived realities of people across the country. These updates reflect a shared determination to tackle systemic inequalities through education and policy.

The third sector continues to be an essential partner in this journey. Organisations like Project Esperanza, which called on everyone to recognise their role in combating racism, exemplify the leadership needed to drive change. Kate Wimpress, director of North Edinburgh Arts, reminded us of the systemic nature of these issues, stating, “It’s a whole system problem, and so the whole system has to work.”

I am deeply grateful to all who attended. Their dedication fuels my optimism for the future.

Together, we are building momentum toward a Scotland where inclusion and equity are not just aspirations but realities.

Foysol Choudhury, Scottish Labour MSP for Lothian​