While Westminster pursues cuts, Scotland takes a different path

The Scottish Child Payment is proof that with the right priorities, we can build a more equal and supportive society, says Angus Robertson

Across Edinburgh and beyond, families continue to face immense financial strain. From soaring food prices to rising energy bills, the cost-of-living crisis remains a daily challenge for many people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While inflation has begun to ease, the pressure on household budgets has not. People are still struggling to make ends meet, and this is especially true for lower-income households, who spend a greater share of their income on essentials.

Recent research published by the Scottish Government’s cost-of-living group makes clear just how deeply this crisis is impacting communities. The report, Understanding the Cost of Living Crisis in Scotland, paints a stark picture. It highlights that between April 2021 and April 2023 food prices rose by 26 per cent, electricity prices by 79 per cent and gas prices by a staggering 124 per cent. Even now, costs remain significantly higher than they were just a few years ago. The report also highlights that in 2023, over one in three households in Scotland found it difficult to afford energy bills, and nearly one in four struggled to afford enough food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The effects of this are not evenly spread. Households in the most deprived areas spend nearly twice as much of their income on energy compared to those in the least deprived areas. Disabled people, carers, lone parents and those in insecure work are all disproportionately affected. Worryingly, almost half of social renters have had to cut back on heating, hot water or electricity, with many others reducing spending on food.

This is the reality for too many people in Edinburgh, which, given the immense wealth of parts of the city, should be a call to action to remedy this inequity. The Scottish Government is already taking action. One of the most effective tools at our disposal is the Scottish Child Payment – a flagship policy introduced by the Scottish Government and unique to Scotland.

New figures show just how impactful this support has been. As of December 31, 2024, the families of 326,080 children under the age of 16 were receiving the Scottish Child Payment. Since its launch in February 2021, over £1 billion has been delivered directly to parents and carers. At £26.70 per week per eligible child, this payment provides crucial support at a time when many are feeling the pinch.

This is not just about money – it’s about opportunity. It’s about giving children the best possible start in life. Independent modelling suggests that the Scottish Child Payment could lift 60,000 children out of relative poverty this year alone. That’s tens of thousands of lives transformed by a policy designed and delivered right here in Scotland. Now, Scotland is the only part of the United Kingdom in which child poverty rates are predicted to go down in the next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Westminster continues to pursue austerity and cuts to social security, Scotland is taking a different path – one rooted in fairness, dignity and compassion. The Scottish Child Payment is proof that with the right priorities, we can build a more equal and supportive society. To help constituents access more practical support, I will be running a cost-of-living support event where constituents can access advice and help on energy, housing issues, social security, benefits and more. If you feel this could be of use, do join me on March 31 at 10.30am at Tollcross Community Centre, 117 Fountainbridge, Edinburgh EH3 9QG. Refreshments will be available.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary