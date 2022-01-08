During the long, dark winter nights, a light box can help some people (Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

I believe we have not even scratched the surface on how the pandemic and lockdown have affected our kids and the winter has been rough for them too.

The cold weather means that they can’t go out and play in the park, while the dark nights and a lack of indoor clubs add up to a recipe for the winter blues.

So with us in peak dark night territory, I have dug out my “winter mental health survival kit!” which consists of many things to help with the winter blues. Because it’s not just us adults that need to look after our mental health, our kids have mental health too and now, more than ever, it sometimes needs a good check.

So in my “survival kit” there are things like lavender spray, comfortable socks, chocolate and – the crème de la crème – the light box!

I’ve placed it in my eldest’s bedroom and have noticed a massive improvement in his mood. I feel the difference when I have the light on – I mean it is bright but let’s be honest, who doesn’t need some bright light about them at the moment.

So if you’re noticing that you or your kids can see the winter blues creeping in, get as much daylight as you can or treat yourself to a wee light box!

