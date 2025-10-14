YMI is music to Scottish ears - Angus Robertson

During Challenge Poverty Week, I welcomed the publication of a new review highlighting the impact of Scotland’s Youth Music Initiative.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The findings confirm that access to music-making opportunities improves confidence, wellbeing and skills development for young people across the country, especially those who may otherwise face barriers to participation.

The Youth Music Initiative, funded by the Scottish Government and administered by Creative Scotland, has been a cornerstone of Scotland’s cultural and educational policy for over two decades. Established in 2003, its founding aim was that every child in Scotland should have the opportunity to learn a musical instrument by the time they leave primary school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Playing instruments with friends was a formative experience in my youth and I wholly understand and endorse the value of this can bring to all Scottish children.

Over the years, the programme has expanded to include a wide range of projects delivered in schools, youth centres and community organisations.

The Scottish Government currently invests £9.78 million annually in the initiative. The latest review demonstrates its continued importance in tackling inequality and promoting inclusion through creativity.

Participants report improved wellbeing, greater confidence, and stronger social connections as a result of sustained engagement in music-making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme’s reach extends across all 32 local authorities, ensuring that opportunities are available to young people in both urban and rural communities.

Through partnership between government, schools and local organisations, the Youth Music Initiative continues to ensure that creativity forms part of every child’s education.

This long-standing commitment reflects Scotland’s recognition that access to cultural participation supports learning, strengthens communities and contributes to national ambitions for a fairer and more inclusive society.