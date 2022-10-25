After a turbulent few weeks in politics a new prime minister was decided upon on October 24.

Rishi Sunak was the only candidate in the Conservative Leadership race who won enough support from the members to get the top job.

Sunak follows Liz Truss who recently resigned from the role after just 44 days in No10 Downing Street.

Rishi Sunak is the first prime minister of the UK to have British-Asian heritage.

He officially took office on October 25 after meeting with King Charles III.

Some readers were glad that Rishi has taken up the challenge and have wished him well.

“Good luck to him, hope that he’s better than his predecessors,” Norrie Dickinson wrote.

Rishi Sunak leaves his home on October 24, 2022 in London, England. Following the resignation of Liz Truss after 44 days as Prime Minister.

Penny Murdoch agreed, she said: “Good luck to him, let’s give him a fair chance.”

Katrine Boyle wrote: “I’m not a Tory supporter but pleased he has been selected.

“He has integrity which Boris never had and Liz was never capable.”

New Conservative Party leader and incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak waves as he leaves the Conservative Party Headquarters after having been announced as the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest on October 24, 2022 in London, England.

Akshata is the daughter of a famous billionaire Narayana Murthy who is the founder of Infosys - he has an estimated net worth of $4.5 billion.

The wealth of Rishi and his family is a topic that came up with Edinburgh people when he was appointed prime minister.

Catherine Dennington Fee said: “Not happy at all, another wealthy and privileged person who cares nothing for the ordinary people.”

Lisa Waters agreed, she wrote: “Whilst this is a historic and great first for the UK, I’m more worried how much the second richest man in Britain is going to understand the realities of us mere commoners struggling to make ends meet from week to week?”

Evaldas Grenda commented: “Rishi Sunak is a bright and competent leader.

“I am very happy that he will be the new PM.

“However, he will have to make hard, unpopular decisions related to the increase of taxes and cuts in government spending in order to balance the books.”

Poppy Malone said: “He can’t do any worse than Truss!”

The topic of a general election has been brought up by many readers who wish that they could have a say on the nation’s leader.

Others pointed out that Sunak was unsuccessful in getting the job just weeks prior when he ran against Liz Truss.

“He needs to declare a general election now,” Jessie Kelly wrote.

“He couldn’t get in at the last election and his party can’t stand him so definealty a general election now.”

Glynis Moore said: “So the person who wasn’t good enough 50 days ago is suddenly good enough now?”

Sandra Ghuloomali commented: “It’s a joke, I thought the people of the UK had a democracy.

“There should be a general election to let the people decide.”

John Venters said: “We now have a prime minister that not even the Conservatives wanted.