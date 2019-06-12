Edinburgh’s festivals are loved by residents… and here’s why – Donald Anderson

When distinguished columnists like Joyce McMillan and Helen Martin both join in ­saying “don’t blame” the Fringe or the festivals for Edinburgh’s tourism “problems”, you know that the city’s festivals and events are well loved.

Indeed, not even the story in ­Monday’s Edinburgh News by Brian Ferguson, declaring that “only 72 per cent of residents” now think that Edinburgh’s festivals make the city a “better place to live” should shake faith in the fact that Edinburgh hosts the greatest arts event on the planet, or that Edinburgh residents love it.

With the Festival Fringe heading towards an audience of three million, and with some of the very highest quality arts on show at the International Festival, our festivals have become an even bigger global phenomenon that have brought entertainment and enlightenment to generations of Edinburgh residents, myself included. Festivals, like travel, broaden the mind.

Controversy is nothing new of course. In the 1950s, the council debated banning the Fringe. In the 60s, veteran Labour councillor Pat Rogan fought the purchase of the King’s Theatre tooth and nail by famously declaring that councillors should not be, “the lackeys and lickspittles of the Festival”. Indeed, I well remember (to my regret) that such was the much greater disdain of Edinburgh residents regarding the festivals back in the 90s, that the new city council cut the grant of the International Festival. The council spent many years trying to turn that negativity around and restored official Festival funding to pre-local government reorganisation levels.

The Edinburgh residents survey actually shows that our festivals have levels of support of which our ­politicians could only dream. No party could garner anywhere near 72 per cent support, and councillors would be dancing in the streets if they could get satisfaction levels for road maintenance and cleansing services up to such heady heights. Remember, the bar is high. The question asks not if residents like the festivals, but whether they “make life in the city better”.

That said, seven per cent of residents answered that festivals made the city a worse place to live. That’s less than a tenth of those who think it makes life in the city better, and those who live in the city centre, who are most affected by them, like the ­festivals more than the city average. So, do we just brush aside concerns about festivals and tourism because they’re only expressed by a small minority? Well, no. Contrary to ­popular belief, politics isn’t just a crude numbers game. Politicians exercise judgement on the quality as well as the quantity of the views they take decisions on. Also, people are entitled to their opinion.

In relation to festivals and tourism there are some very genuine concerns. The rise of privately-let flats has had a huge impact on the lives of many in the city centre. People aren’t making up those problems. Homes have been ‘lost’ to become investment vehicles and proposed regulation can’t come too quickly. There is also concern about the pressures that such large numbers of visitors bring. That’s a challenge, but it’s nothing like the challenge of places that lack visitors. We can do a lot more to share ­tourism around and beyond the city. Fringe by the Sea has been the kind of fantastic initiative we should see more of.

However, it remains the case that Edinburgh residents love their festivals – by ten to one. Edinburgh is one of the finest cities in the world, with a quality of life that is second to none. One of the reasons for that is our fantastic festivals. Long may they continue.

Donald Anderson is the director of Playfair Scotland.